KAMPUNG TELUK GONG, SELANGOR - Madam Halimah Nasir's 70-year-old mother succumbed to Covid-19 in mid-March last year, forcing the family of seven to be immediately quarantined for more than three weeks.

All of them lived in a two-bedroom wood-and-brick house in this coastal hamlet on the fringes of Malaysia's busiest port city of Klang.