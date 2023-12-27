Flooding in 5 southern Thai provinces affects 10 hospitals

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is closely monitoring the flood situation in the country’s southern region, noting that it has now improved across all five affected provinces, namely Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun.

Public health minister Cholnan Srikaew said on Dec 26 that reports from the emergency public health department indicated natural disasters, floods, and landslides in the southern area from Dec 22 to 26.

The situation remains a concern in all five provinces, affecting a total of 18,402 households.

Initial reports indicated one fatality due to drowning in Yala, and 12 affected healthcare facilities across the Narathiwat and Yala provinces. Out of these, 10 facilities remain closed.

Central services have extended medical aid to eight affected cases.

But the Public Health Ministry has urged constant monitoring for potential overflow and flooding on Dec 28 and 29.

The ministry has established emergency medical and public health operation centres in Yala and Narathiwat.

“We are fully prepared to provide assistance and care to the affected people, particularly chronic patients and bedridden individuals, ensuring continuous medical attention. We are also vigilant about diseases and health hazards associated with flooding,” Dr Cholnan said.

The minister further stated that preemptive measures involve instructing provincial health officers and facility managers to prepare medication and medical supplies, set up medical response teams, and devise comprehensive contingency plans both before and during such calamities

Post-disaster rapid assessments will evaluate damage to healthcare facilities, especially those closed or partially operational.

Vigilance for diseases resulting from stagnant floodwaters and monitoring the mental health recovery of affected individuals for severe stress, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), depression, and anxiety will be prioritised. THE NATION/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK