Flood victims in Malaysia face grim Ramadan after deluge

Only one relief centre has been opened so far to house 11 victims from five families as at noon on Feb 18.

IPOH – Flood-hit families in Malaysia are struggling to prepare for the fasting month.

Following a continuous downpour on Feb 16 , floods struck several areas, including Kampung Manjoi, Kampung Tengku Hussein and Buntong.

Ms Zabedah Ibrahim, 64, said this would be a very challenging period for her family, with all food items bought for Ramadan destroyed.

“I bought about 1kg of dates and five containers of cookies to prepare for sahur and buka puasa (breaking fast), but everything got swept away by the flood,” she said at the temporary flood relief centre at Dewan Kampung Tengku Hussein on Feb 18 . Sahur refers to the pre-dawn meal eaten before fasting during Ramadan.

Ms Zabedah, who is self-employed, said all her electrical appliances, including the refrigerator and TV, were damaged beyond repair, with losses estimated at more than RM5,000 (S$1,620).

“The flood started suddenly at about 6pm, with the water level rising rapidly. We could not make any preparations for Ramadan. Everything was swept away by the floodwater,” she said.

Although her home is in a flood-prone area, she said floods in the past usually only reached ankle or, at worst, knee level.

“This time, the floodwater rose up to my neck,” she said.

“I really hope that basic household items, such as mattresses, cooking equipment, a refrigerator and a basic washing machine, will be provided for us,” she added.

The number of evacuees at noon on Feb 18 was 26 people from 10 families, a decrease from the Feb 17 count.

Another victim, Ms Norani Othman, 76, said she was cooking dinner when floodwaters suddenly surged into her home.

“I was frying fish when the water rose very quickly and became strong. My neighbour carried me out to a safer place.

“It’s devastating, as the flood occurred just before Ramadan.

“There is no food at all. All the fish, meat and everything else were swept away. Nothing is left,” she said, adding that she hoped food assistance would arrive soon.

Housewife Rosdalila Yacob, 42, who is physically challenged, said the flood was traumatising for her family.

"Thankfully, my husband was around and managed to save our two-year-old daughter and me.

“By 4pm on Monday, the water level had already risen very high,” she said.

She added that she was unable to save any important documents except her identity card, while all their clothes were lost.

“I have no idea how we are going to manage fasting. There’s no place to cook, and everything is gone.

“We still need to clean up the house,” she said, adding that it was the worst flood she had ever experienced. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK