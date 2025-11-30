‘Flood or no flood, the game must go on’: Malaysian gamers play on despite being in ankle-deep water

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 11-sec clip showed a man sitting on a chair and surrounded by ankle-deep murky water.

Flood or no flood, the game must go on - at least for a pair of Malaysian gamers who garnered attention online for playing a video game at home in ankle-deep floodwaters.

An 11-second TikTok video uploaded by a user with the handle mhd.raifroslan7 on Nov 28 showed a man holding his controller in a living room while the wall-mounted TV showed the start of a football video game.

The clip then panned to another male gamer sitting on a chair smiling and surrounded by ankle-deep murky water, while a child was playing in the water in the room.



The location where the video was taken is believed to be in Kuantan, the capital of the Malaysian state of Pahang.

“The (flood) season has arrived,” the caption on the post reads, referring to heavy rain that inundate swathes of the country last week.

The nonchalant scene sparked numerous reactions online, with many worried about their safety amid the danger of being electrocuted.

“Why didn’t they turn off the electricity supply to avoid being electrocuted... They should be aware of this,” said a commentator with the handle mat lie.

Another commentator with the handle kyraa added: “I was horrified to see that the wire is touching the water.”

Some also joked about the men’s dedication to their game.

“Flood or no flood, the game must go on - that’s a man’s pride,” said user with the handle Aiman.iman.

Another commentator with the handle 社長 AxR^O1 said: “Flood in the house? Don’t worry, Playstation 5 is still working.”

Large parts of Malaysia, together with neighbouring Indonesia and Thailand have been stricken by cyclone-fuelled torrential rain for a week , with a rare tropical storm forming in the Malacca Strait.

This has resulted in massive floods with over 33,500 people, consisting of nearly 10,200 families, displaced across nine Malaysian states.