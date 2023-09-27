Flood misery for much of Thailand’s Bangkok metropolitan area

BANGKOK - Several areas of the Bangkok metropolitan area, which covers Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces, were inundated with floodwaters on Tuesday evening after hours of torrential rain.

According to the Thai capital city’s Drainage Department, the highest rainfall was recorded at 8.30pm in Phra Khanong district at 140.5mm.

Flash floods have been reported in several areas, including the Soi Pridi Banomyong (Sukhumvit 71), Udomsuk Raod and Bangna districts.

The floods caused traffic on Sukhumvit Road and its connecting Sois to come to a standstill, with several vehicles reportedly breaking down due to the flood water.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration dispatched emergency vehicles to assist pedestrians and motorists affected by floods, the Drainage Department said on its Facebook page.

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that a tropical storm, which originated off the coast of Vietnam, was moving towards Thailand.

The storm will lead to heavy rainfall in several areas, the department said, including the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the eastern region, and the southern region, with some areas experiencing torrential downpours.

The storm was expected to move along the monsoon trough passing through Thailand from Wednesday until Saturday.

City residents can check the latest updates on the flood situation from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s flood prevention centre via Facebook @bkk.best and the weather.bangkok.go.th website.