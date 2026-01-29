Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Flood-hit Sumatra students still studying in tents two months after disaster

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Children parts of Sumatra are still studying in tents months after floods struck the Indonesian island.

Children in parts of Sumatra are still studying in tents months after floods struck the Indonesian island.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

JAKARTA – Two months after devastating floods struck Sumatra, many children in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh provinces are still studying in tents under difficult conditions as clean-up and repair work at damaged schools drag on.

Mr Ramiannum Tambunan, head of State Elementary School (SDN) 155678 Hutanabolon 2 in Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, said 165 students at the school have been forced to attend classes in temporary tents because the school buildings remain filled with mud after the floods.

See more on

Indonesia

Floods

Landslide

Natural disasters

Education and schools

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.