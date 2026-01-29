Flood-hit Sumatra students still studying in tents two months after disaster

Children in parts of Sumatra are still studying in tents months after floods struck the Indonesian island.

JAKARTA – Two months after devastating floods struck Sumatra, many children in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh provinces are still studying in tents under difficult conditions as clean-up and repair work at damaged schools drag on.

Mr Ramiannu m Tambunan, head of State Elementary School (SDN) 155678 Hutanabolon 2 in Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, said 165 students at the school have been forced to attend classes in temporary tents because the school buildings remain filled with mud after the floods.