Flood aftermath hampers school reopenings in Aceh

An elementary school in Indonesia's Aceh province that was destroyed by recent flash floods.

JAKARTA/MEDAN – As schools in disaster-hit regions of Sumatra reopened this week, students in Aceh continue to face challenges returning to normal learning routines, with many flood-damaged schools still undergoing recovery.

Schools across the island resumed lessons on Jan 5 for the second semester of the 2025 to 2026 academic year, in line with the national academic calendar, following flash floods and landslides that struck Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra in late November 2025.