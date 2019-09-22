Flights between Ipoh and Singapore cancelled due to haze

IPOH/KUALA LUMPUR - Several flights between Ipoh in Malaysia and Singapore were cancelled on Sunday (Sept 22) morning because of poor visibility caused by the haze, Bernama news agency reported.

Six of the 14 scheduled flights at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport had to be cancelled.

Airport manager Mohd Ali Osman said the cancelled flights were run by Air Asia for the routes of Johor Baru-Ipoh-Singapore as well as the return flights, according to Bernama.

FlyScoot, Singapore's budget carrier, also had to cancel flights between Singapore and Ipoh.

"The visibility was 2,000m as at 7am on Sunday, " Mr Ali said in a statement, adding that the cancellations affected 747 passengers.

Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at all five monitoring stations in Perak showed unhealthy air quality at 8am on Sunday, said Bernama.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy; and 301 and above, hazardous.

Meanwhile, more areas in Malaysia are reporting unhealthy air quality on Sunday.

As at 8am, 38 areas had unhealthy API readings, compared to 18 on Saturday, Bernama reported.

The areas include Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Pahang and Terengganu.

In Kuala Lumpur, the API readings in Cheras and Batu Muda remained in the unhealthy category at 153 and 173, respectively, Bernama said, while Putrajaya recorded an API reading of 138.

In Sarawak, the air quality in Sri Aman hit the very unhealthy range at 12pm, with a reading of 202.