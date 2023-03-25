Flash floods hit several areas in JB after Friday’s downpour

JOHOR BAHRU - A downpour on Friday afternoon inundated several areas in Johor Bahru as areas in Malaysia’s southern state Johor continues to be stricken by floods.

Taman Suria resident Elizabeth Dass Camoens, 67, said it started raining heavily at around 3pm and within an hour, floodwaters started entering her home along Jalan Murni 2.

“The water came gushing into my house and entered my bathroom, dining area and two bedrooms,” she said.

“The floods came and receded quickly but it still left me with a mess to clean up as I did not have enough time to move my belongings.

“Flash floods are a common occurrence in this area and this time, it was about 10cm high.”

Ms Camoens said her home was also hit by flash floods last month and she has been experiencing it for the past three years.

“I hope the authorities can do something to improve the situation,” she said.

Separately, Senai assemblyman Wong Bor Yang said Taman Aman in Kulai was also hit by flash floods after it rained almost 30 minutes.

“About 30 houses in Jalan Bunga Dahlia 8, 9 and 10 were affected and the housing area is frequently hit by flash floods whenever it rains heavily.

“I have asked the SWM Environment’s contractor and the Kulai Municipal Council to conduct maintenance works in phases to solve the issue and prevent it from happening again,” he said, adding that he also informed the residents that the Taman Aman reservoir upgrading project will begin next month.

Meanwhile, in Batu Pahat, 74 people returned home since 8am Friday, bringing the total number of flood victims seeking shelter at four temporary relief centres to 343 people as of 8pm.

The state disaster management committee said 87 families are still at the shelters compared with 113 recorded at 8am.

Earlier in March, thousands were displaced by floods in Johor after consecutive days of persistent torrential rain. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK