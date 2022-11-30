Flash floods hit Kuala Lumpur city centre after heavy downpour

Various parts of Kuala Lumpur have been affected by flash floods after the afternoon downpour on Nov 30. PHOTOS: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
Published
10 min ago

PETALING JAYA - Various parts of Kuala Lumpur have been affected by flash floods after the afternoon downpour on Wednesday.

Many areas around the city centre such as Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Raja, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Damansara and Jalan Pudu are affected. Flash floods were also reported at Bandar Tun Razak exchange on the East–West Link Expressway and outside the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Traffic was badly affected in these areas, with severe congestion reported on the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK).

Flash floods also hit Ayer Keroh in Melaka and Kampong Sumpitan in Perak, according to videos posted on Twitter account@bencanamalaysia. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Flooding at Tanah Merah MRT station entrance during heavy rain on Saturday
Floods in Australia threaten wheat supply for bread and noodles

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top