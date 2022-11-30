Flash floods hit Kuala Lumpur city centre after heavy downpour

PETALING JAYA - Various parts of Kuala Lumpur have been affected by flash floods after the afternoon downpour on Wednesday.

Many areas around the city centre such as Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Raja, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Damansara and Jalan Pudu are affected. Flash floods were also reported at Bandar Tun Razak exchange on the East–West Link Expressway and outside the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Traffic was badly affected in these areas, with severe congestion reported on the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK).

Flash floods also hit Ayer Keroh in Melaka and Kampong Sumpitan in Perak, according to videos posted on Twitter account@bencanamalaysia. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK