Flash floods hit Indonesia's Central Sulawesi, killing 3

The surroundings at Torue in central Sulawesi on July 29, after flash floods devastated houses and took lives. PHOTO: AFP
Residents examine their damaged home and surroundings after flash floods in Torue, central Sulawesi, on July 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
41 min ago

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - Three people were killed and four others missing as flash floods struck Indonesia's province of Central Sulawesi. A search operation for the missing is under way, said a senior local disaster agency officer on Friday (July 29).

Heavy downpours triggered the natural disaster that submerged all the houses in the Torue village of Parigi Moutong district, said Mr Idran MT Lopi, head of the operational unit of the district's disaster management agency.

"The water suddenly came and submerged all houses and buildings in our village last night (Thursday night)," he added.

"Three people were killed and four others remained missing. Search-and-rescue office's personnel are looking for the missing people now," he told Xinhua by phone.

Villagers moved to higher grounds as the water submerged their houses by about 1m high, said Mr Idran, adding that evacuation and logistics centres have been set up.

