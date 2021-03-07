Flash floods hit five areas in Melaka after a dry month

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Flash floods have hit Melaka after almost one month without rain due to the dry spell.

State Civil Defence Force officer Awang Bohari Awang Ahet said five areas were badly affected by the floods on late Saturday evening (March 6).

He said the areas are Pengkalan Rama Pantai, Taman Merdeka, Taman Sri Krubong, Taman Krubong Jaya and Kampung Tampoi.

However, Awang Bohari said there was no evacuation so far while the authorities are monitoring the situation.

Several cars had also been submerged in the floodwaters.