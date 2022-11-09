Flash flooding in Selangor’s Klang, warnings of inclement weather in other Malaysian states

PETALING JAYA - Flash flooding was reported in several parts of Klang, in the Malaysian state of Selangor, following a downpour on Wednesday (Nov 9) afternoon, with roads and residential areas inundated in Bandar Botanic, Bandar Puteri and Taman Sentosa, as well as parts of the Shah Alam Expressway towards Klang.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage had issued a warning at 4pm that several areas were at risk of flooding based on forecasts by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia’s weather report at 5pm stated that the formation of rain clouds and strong winds currently affecting various locations on the east and west coast of the peninsula could also lead to prolonged rainfall into the night.

The Environment and Water Ministry issued a flood preparedness warning for four states (Pahang, Selangor, Johor and Sarawak) at 5pm on Wednesday.

“There is a risk of flooding at several localities if significant rainfall continues (within the next 12 hours).”

The areas affected are

Pahang: Rompin (Kg Janglau 1, 2 and 3, Kg Serinkin, Kg, Setajam, Kg Pianggu and Kg Sarang Tiong).

Selangor: Klang (Kg Delek, Jalan Kebun Nenas, Kg Jawa, Taman Melawis, Teluk Pulai, Taman Petaling, Taman Sentosa, Taman Saujana, Taman Rashna, Kg Bukit Naga, Batu 8 Jalan Bukit Kemuning and Pandamaran).

Johor: Mersing (Kg Air Tawar, Kg Semaloi, Kg Asli Labong, Sg Padang, Kg Kuria Bt 4 and Mukim Triang), as well as Pontian (Kg Bugis, Bt 6, Kg Parit Jerman, Kg Penerok, Jalan Makam, Kg Penghulu Bakar, Kg Permas and Kg Parit Sulaiman).

Sarawak: Kuching (Kg Batu Kitang, Batu Kitang KM10, Kg Stenggang, Kg Mambong, Kg Bratan and Kg Selampit), as well as Serian (Taman Duranda Mas, Kg Duras Batu 16 & 17, Jalan Kuching Tapah Lama, Jalan Kg Batu Gong and Siburan Bazaar). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

