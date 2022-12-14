Flash flood warning issued in six Malaysian states

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) has issued a flash flood warning in six states - Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Penang, Perak , and Negri Sembilan.

The warning was based on forecasts by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the South-East Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System and the DID flood forecast model.

Some rivers in four states - Pahang, Sarawak, Johor and Terengganu - have also reached “warning levels”.

Meanwhile, National Water Services Commission corporate communications and consumer affairs director Mohd Fazil Ismail said most dams in Peninsular Malaysia have reached their maximum level.

However, he said the situation is under control, adding that there were no closures of water treatment plants recorded in flooded areas as at 1pm yesterday.

“In total, there are 57 dams and of these, 47 are major dams (relating to raw water sources) in Peninsular Malaysia. The majority of dams have reached their maximum storage level. The other 10 are multi-functional dams such as for flood mitigation for dams regulated by the DID,” he said.

MetMalaysia warned that the monsoon is predicted to bring about continuous rain in the east coast states of the peninsula for four days starting Dec 17.

The wet weather is expected to last until early next year due to the north-east monsoon and the La Nina cycle, said director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah.

MetMalaysia has also issued a Category 1 warning – strong winds and rough seas – for Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang, which is expected to last until tomorrow.

“A rise in the sea level is expected in waters in these states, and there is a risk of seawater flooding on the coast. MetMalaysia is monitoring this situation and will issue a Continuous Heavy Rain Warning if needed,” said Mr Muhammad Helmi.

He added that prolonged rain could cause the temperature to drop to 22 deg C on the East Coast.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are also expected within the peninsula’s west coast, west Sabah and north Sarawak in the afternoon to early parts of the night within the next few days.

Yesterday, National Antarctica Research Centre meteorological expert Prof Datuk Dr Azizan Abu Samah told Sinar Harian that the nation would experience significant flooding within the next three days due to heavy monsoon rain triggered by the active La Nina and negative Indian Ocean Dipole phenomena. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK