Straitstimes.com header logo

Flash flood kills 4, leaves 4 others missing in northern Vietnam

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Rescue workers battling flash floods in Muong Than village, Lai Chau province, northern Vietnam.

Rescue workers battling floodwater in Muong Than village, northern Vietnam, on July 17.

PHOTO: AFP

HANOI – At least four people were killed and four others were missing after a flash flood swept through a mountainous village in Vietnam’s northern province of Lai Chau, state media reported on July 18.

The flood in Muong Than village early on July 17, after days of heavy rain in several parts of northern Vietnam, also injured seven people, reported the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam is prone to deadly storms and floods during the rainy season, which peaks from July till September. Natural disasters, mostly floods, killed 489 people in the country in 2025, according to government data.

The Vietnam News Agency report had photos showing red mud and floodwater blanketing the village, with rocks and wood logs piling in a corner of a damaged road.

Since July 15, landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain have also damaged roads, power grids and hundreds of houses, as well as inundating 238 hectares of crops in the region, according to the government’s disaster management agency.

Several parts of northern Vietnam are forecast to receive heavy rain of up to 250mm on July 18, the agency said, warning of more flash floods and landslides. REUTERS

More on this topic
Flood losses set to soar tenfold in South-east Asia: Study
Heatwave set to hit northern and central Vietnam, with temperatures forecast to exceed 40 deg C
See more on

Vietnam

People

Media

Extreme weather

Weather

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.