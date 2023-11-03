News Analysis

Flare-up in northern Myanmar exposes junta’s vulnerability and brings scam centres into view

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Members of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army walking past a Myanmar military base after seizing it near Laukkaing township in Myanmar’s northern Shan state on Oct 28. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
50 min ago
BANGKOK – For much of the time since the Myanmar coup in 2021, China has treated the Myanmar military as the de facto authority in the country, leaning on the junta to restart work along the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor linking south-western China to the Myanmar coast, as well as crack down on transnational scam operations within Myanmar.

But a rebel alliance’s rapid takeover of key military outposts in the north-east over the past week – as well as the shutdown of a key China-Myanmar border trade route – has highlighted how fragile that premise was.

