Five-point consensus

- Immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.
- Constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.
- A special envoy of the Asean Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of Asean.
- Asean shall provide humanitarian assistance through the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.
- The special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.