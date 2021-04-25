Five-point consensus

On the situation in Myanmar, Asean leaders reached consensus on the following.

  1. Immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.
  2. Constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.
  3. A special envoy of the Asean Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of Asean.
  4. Asean shall provide humanitarian assistance through the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.
  5. The special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

