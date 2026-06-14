Five nabbed in Johor over assaults and robberies linked to fake dating profiles

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Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the suspects, aged between 21 and 28, were believed to have robbed at least nine victims by inviting them to meet for dating activities.

JOHOR BARU – A group of five men has been arrested in Malaysia for allegedly using fake dating profiles on social media application Grindr to lure male victims into meeting them before carrying out armed robberies.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the suspects, aged between 21 and 28, were believed to have robbed at least nine victims by inviting them to meet for dating activities.

“During their separate meet-ups, the suspects would bring the victim into a car.

“Their accomplices would then pose as security guards and accuse them of engaging in inappropriate activities in a public area,” he told a press conference on June 14.

“The victims were threatened and assaulted before their personal belongings, including debit and credit cards, jewellery and cash, were taken from them,” he added.

Ab Rahaman said the suspects also obtained the victims’ bank card PIN numbers to withdraw money from their accounts and purchase gold items.

He said police received nine reports from victims aged between 25 and 40 from January to May 2026, involving incidents around Taman Pelangi and Kampung Melayu Majidee in Johor Baru, with losses estimated at RM315,220 (S$99,830).

He said the Johor Baru South district police headquarters traced the suspects and arrested them at Cameron Highlands, Pahang, at about 11.30am on May 30.

Police seized five mobile phones, a car, a receipt for gold purchase, five debit cards, gold chains, earrings, rings and bracelets.

Ab Rahaman said all five suspects had previous records involving robbery and drug-related offences, while urine screening tests on them returned negative results.

“Investigation papers have been submitted to the Johor prosecution office and three of the five suspects are expected to be charged at the Johor Baru Sessions Court on June 15,” he said, adding that police are also tracking another man to assist in investigations. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK