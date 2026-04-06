Five Batam immigration officials reassigned amid probe into extortion cases

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Indonesian officials address the issue of illegal levies and extortion at the Batam Center ferry terminal during a press conference on March 29.

BATAM – Newly appointed immigration director-general Hendarsam Marantoko has replaced Batam Immigration Office head and four other officials for a three-month internal investigation at the Internal Compliance Directorate.

The replacements are part of the fallout of the alleged extortion of foreign tourists at Batam Centre International Ferry Terminal, which has gone viral in the past few months.

Mr Hendarsam, a seasoned lawyer, was installed by Immigration and Corrections Minister Agus Andrianto on April 1 to replace acting director-general Yuldi Yusman.

He will focus on increasing public service, immigration law enforcement and supporting the investment climate.

The head of the Riau Islands regional office of the Immigration Directorate-General, Mr Ujo Sujoto, confirmed the measures on April 2 .

“Yes, (they were) withdrawn to the headquarters for investigation of the last case,” he said.

In addition to Batam Immigration Office head Hajar Aswad, the other withdrawn officials are immigration checkpoint department head Richardo, inspection section head Yogi Prayogi, immigration data manager M. Dewa Gian Sambada and immigration analyst Javier Saviola.

Mr Javier was the official whose name was openly mentioned during a press conference on March 29 with the initial JS who had direct interaction with Myanmar passport holder Nay.

JS allegedly requested a payment from Nay, through a broker, of $300 for three people, and negotiated the illegal levies.

The final illegal levies were $250, of which the broker received $100 and the rest was given to JS.

The five officials were released from their duties during the investigation and temporarily placed at the Internal Compliance Directorate.

The reassignments were stipulated in an Immigration Directorate-General letter dated April 1 on employee temporary assignment during investigation at the Internal Compliance Directorate.

The alleged illegal levies were imposed on Singaporeans and Myanmar passport holders at the Batam Centre International Ferry Terminal on March 13 and 14.

The Internal Compliance Directorate previously confirmed indications of illegal levy practices of $250 involving an immigration officer and a broker.

An official from the Internal Compliance Directorate, Mr Washington Napitupulu, said that the investigation received special attention from Mr Agus and Mr Hendarsam .

“ Severe disciplinary punishment can involve dismissal. If there is enough evidence and witnesses, we can refer the case to the police for alleged extortion and gratification,” Mr Washington said.

The reassigned immigration officer JS will also be sent to Nusakambangan Island for a special development programme.

Nusakambangn Island, off Cilacap town in Central Java, is known for its maximum-security prisons, reserved for high-risk inmates.

Meanwhile, the Batam Immigration Office has yet to provide an official statement on the case development following the reassignment of its officials.

Immigration office information and communication head Kharisma Rukmana did not respond to questions about the reassigned officials when contacted on April 3 . THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK