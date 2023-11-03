Fish catches in Malaysia declining due to climate change

PETALING JAYA - Previously abundant in Malaysian waters, many fish species including the ubiquitous ikan kembung (mackerel) have declined in numbers.

Malaysia Fish Industries General Association president Chia Tian Hee He said climate change is increasingly impacting the ecological balance of marine life.

“The ikan kembung was scarcely found in the sea seven to eight years ago, leading some to believe it had gone extinct. However, in 2022, there was a sudden resurgence of the fish, although smaller in size and weight.

He explained that in recent years, climate change has caused an increase in seawater temperature, affecting the growth of plankton, the primary food source for fish.

Mr Chia said human activities have also contributed to the decline in marine resources and hoped that the Department of Fisheries (DoF) would pay attention to these issues.

“We have sent a letter to the DoF, hoping that the relevant authorities can consider our recommendations,” he added.

Kuala Lumpur Hoi Seong Fish Wholesalers Association president Sing Kian Hock said falling seafood catches in Malaysian waters have become a problem.

Yet, the high cost of living situation has, however, triggered a significant dip in the local appetite for seafood. He noted that it had resulted in an unusual situation which flooded the market with excess fish.

Traditionally, the fishing season usually peaks from September to December, particularly for varieties such as ikan mabung (mackerel), ikan selar (selar fish), ikan pelaling (Indian mackerel), ikan selayang (scad mackerel), ikan kerisi (threadfin bream) and ikan cencaru (torpedo scad).

“In the past, fishmongers would purchase 100kg of fish in the wholesale market. However, nowadays, they struggle to sell even 50kg, leading to a decline in the fishmonger business nationwide.

“This situation arises from an imbalance between supply and demand as some working individuals have reduced their dining out habits, and restaurants are procuring less seafood from fishmongers,” he added.

“With people cutting back on dining out and restaurants ordering less seafood, the supply-demand equilibrium has become skewed.”