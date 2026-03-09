First Thais evacuated from Iran arrive in Bangkok

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK – The first group of Thais evacuated from Iran since the start of its war with the United States and Israel arrived in Bangkok on March 9, with some lauding Tehran and its slain supreme leader .

The group of 29, including domestic workers, university students and children, landed at Thailand’s main international airport on the afternoon of March 9, after crossing into Turkey from Iran over the weekend.

Mr Mizan Kepan, a 34-year-old psychology student who was evacuated from Iran, called the Islamic republic’s late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “our spiritual leader whom we loved very much”.

The United States and Israel began air strikes against Iran on Feb 28, killing Mr Khamenei and prompting a wave of retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

“Everyone who sees what is happening today can see which powerful countries are the most brutal,” Mr Mizan told AFP at Suvarnabhumi airport, noting a strike on an elementary school in southern Iran that the country’s authorities said killed at least 150 people, mostly students.

US President Donald Trump has blamed Iran for the strike, while Tehran has blamed Washington.

A New York Times investigation has found the US military was most likely responsible.

AFP could not independently verify the circumstances.

Another Thai student, who arrived in Bangkok with her husband and three children on March 9, said the news of the deadly strike devastated her.

“We have children and our hearts were shattered,” said the woman, declining to give her name.

She held a portrait of Mr Khamenei while walking through the airport, saying: “Iran will prevail.”

The woman also expressed gratitude to Thai officials who helped bring them home.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who greeted evacuees at the airport, said their journey was difficult, but urged Thais remaining in Iran to leave.

Another group of 23 were set to arrive in Bangkok on March 10, he told reporters.

About 110,000 Thais were living in the Middle East, including around 65,000 in Israel and about 250 in Iran, according to the ministry. AFP



