First panda born in Indonesia makes public debut at Taman Safari

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Satrio "Rio" Wiratama was born on Nov 27, 2025, to giant panda pair Cai Tao and Hu Chun.

BOGOR, West Java – Satrio “Rio” Wiratama, the first giant panda born in Indonesia, made his public debut at Taman Safari Wildlife Park in Cisarua district, Bogor, West Java, on June 9 , drawing crowds of enthusiastic visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the cub.

Many visitors said they had travelled long distances and waited patiently in line for the opportunity to witness what they described as a historic moment.

Farid, who drove from Jakarta to Bogor for the occasion, said the journey and long wait were well worth it.

“Rio’s birth is a major achievement. I would like to thank everyone involved, including researchers, veterinarians and the cleaning staff at Taman Safari. Everyone who contributed to the birth of this panda cub deserves recognition and two thumbs up,” he told The Jakarta Post.

Yunita Anggun, an administrative staff member at SMPIT Nurul Yaqien Junior High School near Taman Safari, said the school arranged a field trip for students after the park announced Rio’s first public appearance.

“We wanted to see the newborn panda cub in person. As residents of Cisarua, we are proud that this rare animal is being cared for in our district,” Yunita said.

Windi Puspita, who travelled from Depok to see Rio, said the cub’s birth was a milestone for Indonesia and a moment of national pride.

“This is the first panda cub ever born in Indonesia, which makes it very special,” she said. “He is incredibly cute and adorable.”

Rio was born on Nov 27, 2025 , to giant panda pair Cai Tao and Hu Chun. Both pandas arrived in the park in 2017 under a 10-year joint research programme and as a symbol of the friendship between Indonesia and China.

At six months old, the cub weighs 13.7kg, up from just 170g at birth. The young panda has since shown development that exceeds average benchmarks for his age group. He is able to walk independently, climb and increasingly interacts with his surroundings. His dental growth and sensory functions are also developing normally, indicating strong vitality and adaptability in Indonesia’s tropical climate.

Bongot Huaso Mulia, vice-president for life sciences at Taman Safari Indonesia Group, said Rio has also shown positive progress in mobility assessments.

“He uses his mother’s body to practise climbing, which is part of normal development. His baby teeth began emerging at around three to four months of age,” he said.

He added that Rio’s pinkish fur appearance is part of normal development, caused by traces of the mother’s saliva left on the cub’s fur during frequent grooming.

“This shows that the cub is being actively cared for and licked by its mother. It is a sign of maternal protection and bonding,” he said.

As the cub becomes more independent and receives less grooming, the pinkish tone will gradually fade and the fur will develop its characteristic black-and-white colouration.

Meanwhile, Taman Safari Indonesia founder Jansen Manansang said Rio was introduced to the public only after being declared fit under strict animal health and welfare standards.

“We adhere to strict regulations on animal health and welfare. It is not only about physical condition, but also about ensuring that the bond between mother and cub develops naturally without interference,” Jansen said, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

He added that animal welfare remained the top priority in Rio’s public introduction.

The entire process was carefully designed based on animal welfare principles, including regulated viewing areas, controlled visitor flow, noise management and limited observation times. A team of specialists continues to monitor Rio daily to ensure his health, growth and behavioural development remain normal.

Wang Siping, cultural attache at the Embassy of China in Indonesia, expressed pride and appreciation for Indonesia’s successful giant panda conservation efforts.

“The presence of giant pandas in Indonesia not only symbolises global efforts to conserve endangered wildlife, but also reflects the close and growing friendship between Indonesia and China over time,” Detik.com quoted Wang as saying. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK