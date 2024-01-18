First man charged under Malaysia’s anti-stalking law gets off with insanity plea

SHAH ALAM – A man who became the first person to be charged under Malaysia’s anti-stalking law for stalking a woman for eight years was acquitted and discharged by a Magistrate’s Court on Jan 17.

Mohamad Safiq Rosli, 37, who had allegedly stalked photographer Acacia Mardiana Daud, 31, was ordered to be held at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak at the pleasure of the Sultan of Selangor.

This means that Mohamad Safiq could be held indefinitely at the mental healthcare facility until an application is made to seek the Selangor ruler’s consent for his release.

Had he been punished for the charge under the new law, Mohamad Safiq would have faced a jail term not exceeding three years or a fine or both.

In delivering her decision on Jan 17, magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu said while the prosecution managed to prove that Mohamad Safiq had indeed committed a crime, the defence managed to successfully argue that he was of unsound mind when doing so.

The defence of insanity states that “nothing is an offence” when committed by a person who is mentally ill and unaware that he or she is committing a crime.

Mohamad Safiq chose to remain silent when the judge asked him to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against him.

He was accused of stalking Ms Acacia Mardiana via her social media platform X handle @ShaFoShizzie through his handle @sopert99.

The charges were based on police reports about three love messages sent by him to Ms Acacia Mardiana on June 15, 17 and 21 in 2023 that were tendered as evidence.

In the three messages, Mohamad Safiq declared his love for Ms Acacia Mardiana.