First harvest of Chinese durians to hit the market in June

Known as China’s Hawaii, the Hainan Island is famous for its tropical beaches and its scenic golf courses.

But the island, located at the southernmost point of China, is set to make its name for another product – durians.

After four years of growing durian trees on the island, which is about 47 times the size of Singapore, some 2.45 million kg of Hainan durians are set to make its debut in the market in June, according to local news reports.

The reports did not state if the durians will be sold domestically or internationally.

Quoting an unnamed officer from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan Province, reports said that Sanya city stepped into durian cultivation in 2019.

Durians can be grown on Hainan Island due to its climate, which is almost tropical with mild winters.

Agricultural specialists from South-east Asia reportedly helped to plant the durian crop, while Chinese specialists improved the imported seeds to better suit local weather conditions.

The city is trying to turn durian production into one of its key industries.

Currently, about 670ha – or the size of about 938 football fields – of land in Sanya are devoted to the crop, with 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the trees beginning to bear fruit.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Sanya is aiming to build a durian industrial estate spanning 3,333ha within the next three to five years.

This is anticipated to generate an output value of 5 billion yuan (S$973 million) by 2028.

Durians have been popular among Chinese consumers in recent years.

This is particularly so among young people, according to data released by Jingdong Supermarket in Nov 2022. Over 60 per cent of durians in the country are bought by consumers aged between 16 and 35.

China Daily reported that since 2019, the country has imported more fresh durians than cherries in quantity, cementing its place as the king of imported fruit.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which affected global supply chain for an extended time in 2020, also did not lessen Chinese consumers’ love for the fruit.

In 2017, China imported 224,400kg of durian. In 2021, this increased to 821,500,000kg, according to the General Administration of Customs in China.

In 2022, durian is China’s number one imported fruit, reaching US$4.03 billion (S$5.4 billion) and a total import volume of 825,000kg, according to data from the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-Products (CFNA).

According to the CFNA, Thailand represented 96 per cent of China’s durian imports by value and 95 per cent of the total import volume in the past year. Other sources include the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Thailand is the world’s largest durian grower. In 2021, the country exported about 100 billion baht (S$3.9 billion) worth of the fruit to countries including China and South Korea.