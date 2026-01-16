First-ever pho museum opens in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– The first-ever pho museum opened in Ho Chi Minh City on Jan 15 , marking a milestone in the journey of preserving Vietnam’s culinary heritage.

Located in an 800 sq m area in Ben Thanh Ward, the Pho Museum is the first private culinary museum in Vietnam licensed by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

The museum features three floors offering visitors a journey through pho’s 100-year history via a souvenir area, show kitchen, cinema room and cultural exhibition space.

It provides a comprehensive tour of around 60 to 70 minutes, guiding visitors from historical contexts and cultural spaces to a culinary experience that help them understand the story and culture of this iconic dish.

The listed price for a museum tour is 750,000 dong (S$36.70) per adult and 500,000 dong per child.

The highlight is the cultural exhibition space, which preserves hundreds of artefacts and documents related to Vietnamese pho culture across three regions. It features interactive displays designed to help visitors better understand the ingredients, cooking process and craftsmanship of pho.

The tour also includes a dining area where visitors are served a bowl of pho and local desert, along with a space for an interactive game on the second floor.

The museum features hundreds of artefacts and documents honouring Vietnamese pho culture across the three regions. PHOTO: VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Director of the pho museum Le Nhat Thanh said the venue is a place preserving the values of pho, reflecting its 100-year journey from street vendors to global dining tables.

Through the story of pho, the museum aims to promote the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine and showcase national pride to international friends, Mr Thanh added.

Visitor Nguyet Anh said that the museum brings together the three things tourists, particularly foreigners, want most, which are history, culture and cuisine.

The museum expects to welcome 1,500 to 2,000 visitors per day, with more than half being foreigners and tour groups.

In addition, the ground floor of the museum houses a pho restaurant open to the public. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK