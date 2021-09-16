First batch of tourists arrive in Langkawi under Covid-19 travel bubble

LANGKAWI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia Airlines Flight MH1432, carrying the first batch of fully vaccinated tourists from Kuala Lumpur, landed safely at Langkawi International Airport at about 10.40am on Thursday (Sept 16).

The Boeing 737-800 carrier transporting 159 passengers was the first flight to arrive under the travel bubble project by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

Present to greet the passengers were Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri, Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, state tourism committee chairman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad, and Langkawi Development Authority chief executive officer Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib.

Mr Sanusi told a press conference that the state welcomed tourists to the island resort and hoped they would enjoy their vacation in Langkawi.

"Today, there will be more than 2,500 tourists arriving by air and sea," he said.

He hoped that tourists and tourism industry players alike would ensure strict compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent any spread of infection.

State police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said police would increase patrols at several tourist spots on the island to ensure SOP compliance among holidaymakers as well as tourism operators.