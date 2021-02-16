First batch of Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Malaysia on Feb 21: PM Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia will receive its first batch of vaccines on Feb 21, with the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to roll-out on Feb 26 as scheduled.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who will be the first to be immunised with the initial batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, announced this on Tuesday (Feb 16) when launching the government's handbook on guidelines for the NIP.

The programme will begin with frontliners such as medical workers and enforcement authorities as well as elected representatives.

"Among those that have close contact with the public are MPs and state assemblymen. Whether they are with the government or opposition, they will be vaccinated in the first phase," he told a press conference after the launch.

On Jan 18, Mr Muhyiddin said that almost 27 million or over 80 per cent of Malaysia’s population are expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the first quarter of 2022.