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Firefighters rescue turtle trapped in drain near Melaka motel

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Firefighters found a sea turtle stuck inside a drain and immediately carried out a rescue operation to remove the marine animal safely.

Firefighters found a sea turtle stuck inside a drain and immediately carried out a rescue operation to remove the marine animal safely.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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Tanjung Kling, Melaka – Malaysian firefighters rescued a hawksbill turtle that became trapped in a drain near a motel in Tanjung Kling, Melaka.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department’s public relations officer, deputy fire superintendent Mohd Hafidzatullah Rashid, said the department received information about the incident at about 11.30am on June 7.

“Firefighters found a sea turtle stuck inside a drain and immediately carried out a rescue operation to remove the marine species safely.

“The turtle was successfully freed before being released back into the sea,” he said on June 7.

Mohd Hafidzatullah said the operation was completed without any complications.

The hawksbill turtle is a protected marine species classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to increasing extinction threats, particularly from the illegal trade of its shell for decorative items. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.