Firefighters in Melaka rescue dog trapped in massage chair

The dog was visibly distressed, wedged between the massage chair’s mechanical components when the firefighters arrived.

MELAKA - A pet dog was rescued by the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department after it became trapped inside a massage chair at a home in Taman Malim Jaya, Melaka, on Nov 21.

The department’s operations division assistant director, Senior Fire Superintendent Muhammad Shahrom Laji, said they received a distress call from the pet’s owner at 8.18am.

“A six-member team from the Melaka Tengah Fire and Rescue station was deployed to the scene to carry out the rescue operation,” he said when contacted.

He said the team found the dog visibly distressed, wedged between the massage chair’s mechanical components.

“My men began the rescue work with caution to avoid causing any injury to the animal. The operation required care and precision as the dog was stuck in a confined space,” he said.

It was learnt that the dog was sitting on the chair when it suddenly got trapped in a hole at the base.

He said the team carefully dismantled the chair before successfully freeing the dog at 8.34am.

“The animal was rescued without injury and returned safely to its owner.

“The situation was brought under control in just a few minutes,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK