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Fire razes five houses in Kuala Lumpur, killing one

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The fire completely destroyed one of the houses, while the four others were damaged to varying degrees.

The fire completely destroyed one of the houses, while the four others were damaged to varying degrees.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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PETALING JAYA – A 53-year-old man died in a fire that destroyed five single-storey houses in Kepong on April 30.

Kepong is a town located in northern Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis said the department was notified of the fire in Taman Ehsan, Kepong, at 2.31am.

“The operations commander reported that the fire burnt five single-storey terrace houses.

“The victim was also found burnt inside the bedroom of one of the houses,” he said.

The fire completely destroyed one of the houses, while the other four were damaged to varying degrees.

“Two cars were also completely destroyed.

“The fire was successfully extinguished at 7.15am. The deceased victim has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.