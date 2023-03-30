Fire on passenger ferry in Philippines kills 10

The Philippines Coast Guard responding to the fire onboard MV Lady Mary Joy 3 in the seas off the southern province of Basilan. PHOTO: REUTERS
MANILA – Ten people died and 230 were rescued after a passenger ferry caught fire on Wednesday evening in the seas off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, a coast guard official said.

Nine people were injured in the fire, which started in air-conditioned cabins, Commodore Rejard Marfe, the coast guard chief in southern Mindanao, told DZMM radio station.

The ferry can carry up to 430 people.

Photographs from the Philippines Coast Guard showed the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 ship being sprayed with water, while rescued passengers were brought to shore.

The coast guard said it will assist in an investigation and safety assessment, as well as check for any signs of an oil spill.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, has a poor record for maritime safety, with vessels often overcrowded and many ageing ships still in use.

In May, at least seven people died after a high-speed Philippine ferry carrying 134 people caught fire. REUTERS

