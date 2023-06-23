Fire extinguisher explosion in Bangkok school kills one student, injures 5 others

BANGKOK - One student was killed and five others were injured after a fire extinguisher exploded during a fire drill at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok’s Dusit district on Friday morning.

The five students injured in the blast were rushed to Klang Hospital in the Thai capital for treatment.

Police suspect that the explosion during the fire drill is related to a reused fire extinguisher without a safety valve. It was left in sunlight and high temperature increased its pressure, possibly leading to an explosion, said a Bangkok police chief.

Ministry of Education officials are investigating the cause of the blast, with permanent secretary Atthaphon Sangkhawasee saying officials from his ministry have been sent to the school to determine the cause of the explosion.

He expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased and victims, saying that the ministry will assist and compensate the victims.

Provincial Education Offices nationwide have been instructed to ensure safety for students, he added.

Dr Weerachai Phutthawong, a lecturer at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Liberal Arts and Science, said the fire extinguisher may have exploded because it was old and damaged.

Fire extinguishers can sustain pressure of about 400 psi, and any higher pressure can damage them and cause them to explode, he said.

Over filling an old fire extinguisher can also cause it to explode, Dr Weerachai said.

Exposure to sunlight can also increase the pressure of a fighter extinguisher, he added.

Relevant agencies should examine the explosion and ensure that all fire extinguishers and related equipment complies with safety standards. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK