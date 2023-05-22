Fire destroys historic Philippine post office building

MANILA – A huge fire destroyed a historic post office in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said on Monday.

More than 80 fire trucks were sent to the decades-old landmark after the blaze broke out late on Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

Thick black smoke billowed hundreds of metres into the sky as flames gutted the neo-classical Manila Central Post Office that overlooks the Pasig River.

It took firefighters more than seven hours to get the inferno under control.

“The whole building has burned... from the basement all the way to the fifth floor,” postmaster-general Luis Carlos told DZBB radio.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated, he said.

Fire brigades from across the capital deployed personnel to fight the blaze that left one volunteer firefighter with minor injuries.