Fire breaks out in seven-storey building in Jakarta, 20 dead

JAKARTA - A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in ‍Indonesia’s ​capital Jakarta on Dec 9 , an official said on Dec 9, with 20 people confirmed dead .

The fire has been ‍extinguished as efforts to evacuate the ​building continues, ⁠Senior Superintendent Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the head of Central Jakarta police, told reporters .

The fire erupted on the first floor at around midday, Sr Supt Condro said, and then spread to the upper floors. Some of the employees were having lunch in the building at the time while others had left the office, he said.

As of the afternoon on Dec 9, the death toll had reached 20.

“Now, we are still focusing on evacuating victims and to do fire cooling,” Sr Supt Condro said.

The building is the office of Terra Drone Indonesia, which provides drones ​for aerial survey activities with clients in the ‌mining to ​agriculture sectors.

The company secured funding from Japanese drone firm Terra Drone Corporation, according to the company’s website.

Footage broadcast by Kompas TV showed dozens ‍of firefighters trying to evacuate ​the people inside, and some were ​carrying body bags from ‌the building.

Some workers were also seen escaping from the high floors of the building using portable ladders. REUTERS