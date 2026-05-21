Fire breaks out at hotel in Thailand’s Pattaya as rescue teams rush to evacuate tourists

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The fire broke out at around 9pm (10pm Singapore time).

BANGKOK – A fire broke out at JA Plus hotel in Thailand’s Pattaya at around 9pm ( 10pm Singapore time ) on May 21, with many people reportedly trapped inside the building.

Firefighters rushed to the scene as flames spread through the hotel, while rescue teams worked to bring those stranded inside to safety.

By 10pm, officials had partly brought the blaze under control. A large number of tourists had been evacuated, with several suffering from smoke inhalation.

More to come. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK