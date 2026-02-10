Fire breaks out at Bangkok’s Chatuchak market, damaging 48 shop units

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK - A fire broke out at Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok late on Feb 9, damaging 48 shop units.

The blaze, reported at 10.42pm local time, was said to have started at a shop at Project 17 in the market before spreading quickly to other nearby shops.

The affected stalls included clothing shops and were single-storey units with corrugated metal roofing, which can fuel rapid fire spread.

Firefighters and supporting units were deployed to put out the flames and prevent them from spreading to other areas.

An initial post-fire inspection found that the fire, which was put out by 11.15pm, affected an area of about 240 sq m, damaging 48 shop units.

No casualties were reported, as the incident occurred late at night after the market had closed.

Fire and rescue officials said preliminary findings show the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit. The final cause will be determined after a detailed examination by forensic officers, who will also assess the total value of damage. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK