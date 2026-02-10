Straitstimes.com header logo

Fire breaks out at Bangkok’s Chatuchak market, damaging 48 shop units

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The affected stalls included clothing shops and were single-storey units with corrugated metal roofing.

The affected stalls included clothing shops and were single-storey units with corrugated metal roofing.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/FIRE AND RESCUE THAILAND

Google Preferred Source badge

BANGKOK - A fire broke out at Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok late on Feb 9, damaging 48 shop units.

The blaze, reported at 10.42pm local time, was said to have started at a shop at Project 17 in the market before spreading quickly to other nearby shops.

The affected stalls included clothing shops and were single-storey units with corrugated metal roofing, which can fuel rapid fire spread.

Firefighters and supporting units were deployed to put out the flames and prevent them from spreading to other areas.

An initial post-fire inspection found that the fire, which was put out by 11.15pm, affected an area of about 240 sq m, damaging 48 shop units.

No casualties were reported, as the incident occurred late at night after the market had closed.

Fire and rescue officials said preliminary findings show the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit. The final cause will be determined after a detailed examination by forensic officers, who will also assess the total value of damage. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Goa nightclub owners who fled after fatal blaze detained in Phuket
Gunman kills 5 near Bangkok’s Chatuchak market before taking own life
See more on

Thailand

Fires

Tourist attractions

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.