Fire at Indonesia's Pertamina refinery complex under control

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - A fire at Pertamina's refinery complex in Cilacap, central Java, was under control and being gradually extinguished, the Indonesian energy company said early on Sunday (Nov 14).

The fire started around 7.20pm (8.20pm Singapore time) on Saturday at a fuel storage unit, and amateur videos broadcast by local media showed a large blaze colouring the sky orange.

The fire affected one of 228 storage tanks in the Cilacap refinery complex, and Pertamina said it was still working to completely put out the fire.

"Even though it has been successfully controlled, we are still carrying out insulation around the tank, as well as cooling it with fire trucks and hydrants so that the fire is completely extinguished," Pertamina spokesman Ifki Sukarya said.

Around 80 people living nearby who were evacuated overnight have returned home, Mr Ifki said.

Cilacap is one of Pertamina's biggest refining facilities and supplies around 34 per cent of national fuel demand, the Pertamina website said.

Pertamina ensured that fuel supply and distribution processes were not disrupted, it added in the statement.