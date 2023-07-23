Fire and Rescue Department probe into Saturday’s helicopter crash underway in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - The Fire and Rescue Department is conducting an internal investigation into the crash of one of its helicopters near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

It said that it will take appropriate action in line with proper procedure based on the internal investigation.

“At the same time, the Air Accident Investigation Bureau is also conducting its own investigation to uncover the cause of the crash,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the incident report, the Agusta AW189 helicopter was undergoing an engine and system test at 11.40am on Saturday, which is a regular procedure after the aircraft has undergone scheduled maintenance.

During the test, an accident occurred before the helicopter took flight. The weather was cloudy at the time, but no impairment was detected.

Three department personnel were on board, along with four maintenance personnel. All of them were treated at the scene by medical personnel from Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, Klang and the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

It was reported that a helicopter crashed near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, but all seven people on board were safe. The helicopter crashed on the apron of University Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT) on Saturday.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia chief executive officer, Captain Norazman Mahmud, said the helicopter, operated by the Fire and Rescue Department, was conducting a test flight at the time.

“The Subang air traffic control tower received a report on the crash at 11.52am and the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) responded to it immediately.

“A safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Transport Ministry in accordance with Part XXVI Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” he said in a statement. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK