Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz to spearhead Umno's charge to regain Selangor

Malaysia's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has gained the blessing of most of Umno's top brass to contest Selangor for the upcoming General Election. PHOTO: ST FILE
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz will be appointed treasurer of Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) at a ceremony graced by the Umno-led coalition's top state leaders on Sunday (July 31), confirming months of rumours that he is being groomed to be among the next generation of leaders for Malaysia's grand old party.

The Straits Times learnt of the event through sources close to the situation, who also confirmed that the former chief executive of one of the region's largest banks, CIMB, has gained the blessing of most of Umno's top brass to contest in Malaysia's richest state at a general election due in a year.

