Filipinos stand tall with duck hair clips, as fad takes country by storm

Tiny, yellow ducks have lately been bouncing over the heads of Filipinos, who are delighting in a fad that, even for a brief moment, is bringing yellow joy to what otherwise would have been mundane days.

They are hair clips attached to rubber ducks on springs.

Local media outlets said the fad began during a cosplay convention in mid-2023 in Baguio city, some 200km north of the capital Manila and a popular holiday destination for its cool climate.

With the catchphrase “May bibe na ba lahat?” (Does everyone have a duck already?) going viral on social media, the cute, yellow, plastic hair accessory can now be seen bouncing on the heads of both children and adults everywhere in the archipelago.

“It’s like you’ll feel out of place if you’re not wearing one,” Mr Jaja de Guzman told ABS-CBN News.

“It bounces, so it’s so cute,” said Ms Timmy de Quiros.

Ms Wanda Mabini also told ABS-CBN: “It looks good, even on seniors like me. It makes you look young.”