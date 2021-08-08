Filipinos find podcasts to be in tune with their culture

Letter From Manila

Among the Philippines’ top podcasts is Wake Up With Jim And Saab, hosted by musicians and celebrity couple Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona. The most popular topics in the country are on “adulting”, humour, love, sex, getting a good night’s sleep and religion. PHOTO: SPOTIFY
MANILA - For years, Ms Eds Manalo, a car sales agent, used her radio as an alarm clock. She would set it to turn on loudly at exactly 7am, as her two favourite deejays kicked off their morning show.

But with streaming services like Spotify becoming ubiquitous, FM radio stations in the Philippines have been struggling to generate enough advertising revenue to keep their staff on board.

