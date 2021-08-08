For Subscribers
Letter From Manila
Filipinos find podcasts to be in tune with their culture
Study finds Philippines has biggest podcast audience in Asia; almost-zero entry cost also makes it attractive to creators
MANILA - For years, Ms Eds Manalo, a car sales agent, used her radio as an alarm clock. She would set it to turn on loudly at exactly 7am, as her two favourite deejays kicked off their morning show.
But with streaming services like Spotify becoming ubiquitous, FM radio stations in the Philippines have been struggling to generate enough advertising revenue to keep their staff on board.