Filipino maids model works of couture art they create from household rubbish

SINGAPORE - For four hours on one of their Sundays off, about a dozen Filipino maids strutted on a stage inside the HFSE International School on Mountbatten Road wearing dazzling, colourful gowns and dresses made out of what otherwise would have been trash.

On their bodies were bottle caps, sachets, plastic wrappers, reusable shopping bags, newspapers, milk cartons and plastic spoons.

This “Trashion Show” on Nov 26 was about the environment, and how man-made pollutants like plastic are wrecking ecosystems and decimating marine wildlife.

But it also called attention to how many maids in Singapore feel like they are still being treated today: invisible, diminished, disposable – like trash.

Ms Raquel Ello, 40, who has been working as a maid in Singapore for five years, said it took her about three months to sew the gown she wore for the show.

It was a simple one – a tapestry of plastic packaging from ice cream sandwiches, potato chips, dips and chocolates, accented with paper flower bouquets and art paper.

But she could not work on it full time as she tends to two elderly Singaporeans.

“Whenever I still had the energy for it, I’d start working (on the costume) at 8pm and try to continue till 10pm. But then, I had to stop at 10pm because both my employers are elderly, and they need to be in bed by 10pm,” she said.

Ms Ello said she understood what the organisers behind Trashion were trying to do.

“There are so many things happening in this world because of climate (change). I wanted to show that even though I have a lowly job, there’s still something I can do to help,” she said.

From discards to clothes

Ms Juliet Dailmoto, 45, enjoys designing clothing whenever she has time to spare. She works for two expatriates and has been in Singapore for 16 years.

She worked on two dresses.

One was inspired by the traditional dress for women in the Philippines known as the “baro at saya”, or blouse and skirt.