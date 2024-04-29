Filipino farmers struggle as drought and heatwave hit vast swathes of crop lands

MANILA – Filipino farmer Daniel Velasco pumps water from a well in a desperate attempt to save his wilting vegetables, as a scorching heatwave and the worst drought in years hits crops.

It has hardly rained on Mr Velasco’s plot of gourds and tomatoes since November, as the El Nino weather phenomenon brings drier conditions and baking temperatures.

“I’m losing a lot of money,” Mr Velasco, 57, said, standing barefoot on the cracked ground in the northern Philippine province of Nueva Ecija.

His gourds “died before I could even sell them”, pushing him deeper into debt.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, leading to drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

Unusually hot weather has blasted South and South-east Asia for the past week, forcing schools to send children home and the authorities to issue health warnings.

Global temperatures hit record highs in 2023, and the United Nations’ weather and climate agency said last week that Asia was warming at a particularly rapid pace.

More than half of the Philippines’ provinces, including Nueva Ecija, are in drought as El Nino exacerbates hot and dry conditions typical for March, April and May.

Temperatures have sizzled around 40 deg C in parts of the country in recent days, with the heat index – what the temperature feels like, taking into account humidity – in one area hitting 53 deg C.

‘Up against nature’

In the Philippines, which ranks among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, the upcoming harvest is likely to be “below average”, the UN has warned.

Crop losses are estimated at more than 4 billion Philippine pesos (S$94 million), and farmers face further hardship if the drought doesn’t break soon.

It is hoped rain in mid-May will bring some relief, but drier than normal conditions could persist until August, Ms Ana Solis, chief climatologist at the state weather forecaster, said.

Mr Joey Villarama, spokesman for the government’s Task Force El Nino, said the current conditions were comparable to the drought during the 1997-1998 El Nino, the country’s worst-ever dry spell.