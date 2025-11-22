Fierce clash between Myanmar military and ethnic armed groups sends stray shell into Thailand

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A fierce exchange of fire between Myanmar military forces and ethnic armed groups spilled over the border into Thailand on Nov 21, prompting Thai troops to issue an immediate warning shot in line with the Rules of Engagement to protect Thai sovereignty and ensure public safety.

On Nov 22, the Army Operations Centre received a situation report from Rachamanu Task Force, Naresuan Force, regarding fighting in Myawaddy district, opposite Tak province’s Mae Sot district.

According to the report, at 11.00pm local time, a single heavy round shell of an unknown type crossed the border and landed on the Thai side in a vegetable plot at house number 41, village four, Ban Mae Kon Ken, Mahawan subdistrict, Mae Sot district. The property belonged to Ms Thongkham Nuana-ai.

The blast caused minor damage to a vehicle and the house, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

To protect Thai sovereignty and the lives and property of border residents, the Rachamanu Task Force responded immediately under the Rules of Engagement, firing a single 120mm mortar warning round at 11.05pm.

The round was aimed at an open area between the two opposing groups on the Myanmar side, serving as a formal signal for all parties to ensure their fire does not cross into Thai territory.

The Royal Thai Army said border-protection units are monitoring the situation around the clock, ready to respond instantly to any further violations or threats to Thai citizens.

It urged residents along the border to remain confident in the capability and readiness of Thai forces to safeguard public safety and national sovereignty at all times. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK