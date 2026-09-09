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Ferry fire off northern Palawan leaves five dead, says Philippine coast guard

Five people died after a fire broke out on the M/V June Aster, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

MANILA - A fire broke out on the evening of Sept 9 aboard a vessel carrying over 100 passengers near a tourist hotspot in the Philippine province of Palawan, leaving at least five people dead, local media and the coast guard said.

“The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) immediately responded to a fire incident involving M/V June Aster at the vicinity waters approximately 1.2 nautical miles north-east of Barangay Marcilla,” in the Coron municipality, the service said late on Sept 9 on Facebook.

Video shared by the coast guard showed the vessel completely engulfed in flames.

Another post over two hours later said “five casualties were initially reported” and brought ashore, with accompanying photos showing several body bags.

The post said 42 people had been rescued, while GMA News reported the ship had been carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew, citing a coast guard official.

Tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the June Aster had departed from Manila. AFP