Ferry carrying 342 sinks in southern Philippines, at least 8 dead: Mayor

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

MANILA – A ferry carrying 342 passengers sank on the morning of Jan 26 in southern Philippines, leaving at least eight dead, a local mayor said.

There were “8 confirmed casualties” so far from the sinking of the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, which was travelling to the island of Sulu, Ms Arsina Laja Kahing-Nanoh, a town mayor in Basilan province, said in a Facebook post.

Basilan emergency responder Ronalyn Perez told AFP “at least 138 people” had so far been rescued.

“The challenge here really is the number of patients that are coming in. We are short-staffed at the moment,” Ms Perez said, adding that 18 people had been brought to one local hospital.

“The ferry was sailing from Zamboanga City to Jolo island when the incident happened,” she said.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it was “actively coordinating” to assist its station in southern Mindanao with search and rescue operations.

The archipelago nation of 116 million has a long history of disasters involving ferries between its islands.

In 2023, more than 30 people were killed when a fire ripped through a ferry in the southern Philippines. AFP