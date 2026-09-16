Ferry accident revives Indonesia’s ‘Bermuda Triangle’ myth
JAKARTA – The accident involving the Virgo Transport 8 ferry has renewed attention to the waters around the Masalembu Islands, which is often dubbed Indonesia’s “Bermuda Triangle” for being the location of multiple fatal incidents in the past decades.
The ferry, which was carrying 243 people from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, capsized early on Sept 13 after reporting bad weather in Masalembu, which is also known as Masalembo.