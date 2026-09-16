Ferry accident revives Indonesia’s ‘Bermuda Triangle’ myth

The number of high-profile maritime and aviation disasters in and around the waters has resulted in tales of mythical forces comparable with those associated with the Bermuda Triangle in the Atlantic Ocean.

JAKARTA – The accident involving the Virgo Transport 8 ferry has renewed attention to the waters around the Masalembu Islands, which is often dubbed Indonesia’s “Bermuda Triangle” for being the location of multiple fatal incidents in the past decades.

The ferry, which was carrying 243 people from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, capsized early on Sept 13 after reporting bad weather in Masalembu, which is also known as Masalembo.