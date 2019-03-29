Ferrari crashes into bar in Kuala Lumpur, injuring woman

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A woman was injured when a red Ferrari mounted the kerb and crashed into her at a bar in Plaza Batai at Kuala Lumpur's Damansara Heights.

In the 8.45pm incident on Thursday (March 28), diners sitting outside the bar were sent scrambling when the Ferrari, which was being parked, suddenly surged towards the bar.

One of the bar's staff, who did not want to be named, said that the driver of the luxury sports car was a regular customer.

He said he was unsure what happened, but said that the car moved forward suddenly and hit one of the bar's customers, a woman.

A security guard at the scene said that the driver probably stepped on the accelerator accidentally.

"The woman was bleeding from her face and left arm but she was conscious," he said.

"Thankfully, a doctor was present and helped her. A few customers brought her to the hospital," he added.

The Ferrari was not badly damaged and was driven away.

Fake news of the accident went viral late on Thursday, with the false report claiming the woman was killed in the incident.