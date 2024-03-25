Female maths teacher in Malaysia under probe for hugging, kissing teen student

SEPANG – A teacher in Malaysia is being investigated by the police for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

Sepang district police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said police learnt of the matter after the student’s mother made a report on Dec 12.

“We received a report from the 46-year-old woman after she noticed her son had red marks on his neck,” Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul said in a statement on March 24.

“She claimed that she noticed the marks after her 16-year-old son came home from studying with his mathematics teacher.”

AC Wan Kamarul said investigations revealed that the incident occurred at around 4.50pm on Dec 12.

“The boy was supposed to have gone home but claimed to be at the library with the teacher.

“The boy claims that he was hugged and kissed by the teacher, which led to the marks on his neck,” AC Wan Kamarul said, adding that the teacher has been identified as a 37-year-old woman.

He said the victim was referred to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The police are investigating the matter under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault on a child.

The Star reported that there were several messages allegedly between the teacher and the teen in which they declared their love for each other.

The alleged teacher could also be seen responding in one of the messages, saying that she was flattered by the constant love declarations from the student.

When contacted, Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division principal assistant director Siti Kamsiah Hassan said police have taken statements from all relevant parties, including the teacher and the student.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry said it had taken specific steps, without specifying the details.

The ministry said it would not tolerate any incidents of sexual harassment at any of its institutions.

“This case is under the ministry’s attention and action has been taken according to existing guidelines,” it said in a statement on March 25.

The ministry said it would give its full cooperation to the authorities investigating the case. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK