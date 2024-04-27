'Feel like a beautiful bird': Hundreds do yoga on Thai airport runway

BANGKOK - Stretching their fingertips to the reddening sky, hundreds of yoga devotees rolled out their mats on the runway of Bangkok’s main airport on April 27, practising their downward dog as early morning flights rumbled overhead.

The unusual event on the airport’s third runway – which is still under construction – saw the workout paired with beverages as participants were offered coconuts, iced teas and water to incorporate into their routines.

Some 500 yoga-goers and camera-ready influencers began arriving at 5am (6am Singapore time), making their way in the dark to their mats on the runaway.

As the sun rose, yoga instructors guided the group through two workouts, cheerily enthusiastic despite the pollution, industrial setting, and occasional flight roar.

“Today is going to be very special,” an instructor blared, before urging participants to “put your coconut in the air!”

“Feel like a beautiful bird,” she said, as a plane rumbled along the concrete and lifted into the air behind the participants.

While many present were influencers – and perhaps more focused on getting the perfect shot than the perfect lunge – most seemed to have come for a laugh.